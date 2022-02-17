CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.69. 62,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,866,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after buying an additional 8,439,771 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,335,000 after buying an additional 5,636,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after buying an additional 4,973,550 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after buying an additional 4,296,140 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.