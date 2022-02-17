Centric Cash (CNS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $161,027.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded flat against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

