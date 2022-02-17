Century Aluminum (CENX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CENX opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $21.36.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,565,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

