Century Aluminum (CENX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CENX opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $21.36.
Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
