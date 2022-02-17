Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Ceridian HCM worth $26,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 89.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 91.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,475 shares of company stock valued at $54,153,378. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

NYSE CDAY opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.89 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

