Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.35

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 18536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50.

In other Certara news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $1,330,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $2,121,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,217,193 shares of company stock worth $272,789,892. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 52.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 353.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 56.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,860,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,722,000 after purchasing an additional 87,908 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

