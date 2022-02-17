CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Barclays

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,770. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

