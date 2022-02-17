CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $78.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

CF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Berenberg Bank cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

Shares of CF traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.91. 154,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,332. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.84. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,348 shares of company stock worth $5,415,770. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

