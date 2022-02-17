CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,900 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 843,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:GIB traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.23. 142,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CGI by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after buying an additional 72,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CGI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after buying an additional 59,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CGI by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in CGI by 42.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CGI by 19.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

