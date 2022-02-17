CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,900 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 843,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:GIB traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.23. 142,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.
CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GIB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.
CGI Company Profile
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
