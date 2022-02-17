CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.84 and last traded at C$2.85. Approximately 64,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 581,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of C$959.90 million and a P/E ratio of -116.15.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

