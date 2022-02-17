CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.84 and last traded at C$2.85. Approximately 64,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 581,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of C$959.90 million and a P/E ratio of -116.15.
CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)
Featured Articles
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.