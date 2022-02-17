ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.31

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 425429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $543.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 38,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,353,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

