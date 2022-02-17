Charger Metals NL (ASX:CHR) Insider Buys A$48,333.58 in Stock

Charger Metals NL (ASX:CHR) insider Adrian Griffin purchased 66,667 shares of Charger Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,333.58 ($34,523.98).

