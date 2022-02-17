Charles Deshazer Buys 500 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Charles Deshazer acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $10,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ATGE traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,471. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

