ChartEx Price Hits $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $163,010.09 and $1,471.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.84 or 0.07092666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,714.00 or 1.00064699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00048947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00050515 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003014 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

