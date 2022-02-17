Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Chartwell Retirement Residences to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th.

