Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

CAKE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.59. 20,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,408 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,414,230,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

