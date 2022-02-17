Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.87, but opened at $42.24. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 7,034 shares traded.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 332.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

