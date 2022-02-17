Chemed (CHE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Chemed to post earnings of $5.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CHE opened at $468.69 on Thursday. Chemed has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54.
In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
About Chemed
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
