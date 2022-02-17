Chemed (CHE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Chemed to post earnings of $5.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CHE opened at $468.69 on Thursday. Chemed has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Chemed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Chemed by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

