Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stake Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,336,000 after buying an additional 15,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,544,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 191,319 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $129.08 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $146.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

