Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $285.76

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.76 ($3.87) and traded as high as GBX 304.50 ($4.12). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.96), with a volume of 75,399 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a current ratio of 49.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 283.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 285.76. The company has a market cap of £439.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara Company Profile (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.