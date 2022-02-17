Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.96. 159,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,151,546. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $139.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $3,546,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

