China Yuchai International (CYD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CYD opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.