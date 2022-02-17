China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.23% of China Yuchai International worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in China Yuchai International by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in China Yuchai International by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Yuchai International by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in China Yuchai International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. China Yuchai International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

