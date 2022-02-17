ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 216.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 17.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

