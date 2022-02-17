Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will announce sales of $280.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $304.93 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $193.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHH. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.43.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $147.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.28. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $157.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,265,000 after buying an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,552.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 71,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 608,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after buying an additional 162,511 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

