Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.71. 65,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 145,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

