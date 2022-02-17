Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Position Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 232,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 132,290 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,951,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,843,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 88,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

