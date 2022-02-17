Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Up 35.2% in January

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,600 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth $1,456,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of CHT stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $43.84.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.