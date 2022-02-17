Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Down 22.7% in January

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 43,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE CVII traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,368. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVII. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

