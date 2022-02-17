CIBC Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$45.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWB. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.17.

CWB stock traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.70. The company had a trading volume of 109,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,456. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$28.75 and a 1 year high of C$41.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.35.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$260.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.1899999 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

