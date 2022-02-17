CIBC Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$158.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$155.96.

TSE BMO traded down C$2.19 on Thursday, hitting C$147.19. 783,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$142.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$135.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$98.61 and a 52-week high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 13.850001 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

