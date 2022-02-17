Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $225,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CIEN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.08. 52,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,451. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.87.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
