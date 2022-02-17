Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $225,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CIEN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.08. 52,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,451. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ciena by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ciena by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

