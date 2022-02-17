Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Hits New 12-Month High at $128.15

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.15 and last traded at $128.14, with a volume of 1377911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.72.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.