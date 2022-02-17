Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Cowen

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target increased by analysts at Cowen from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.89. 751,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,314,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $235.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 305,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

