Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Barclays

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

CSCO opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

