CI&T (NYSE:CINT) vs. Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Head to Head Analysis

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI&T and Perion Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $185.57 million 10.65 $24.76 million N/A N/A Perion Network $328.06 million 2.38 $10.23 million $0.86 26.00

CI&T has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perion Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A Perion Network 6.84% 12.37% 7.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CI&T and Perion Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 Perion Network 0 1 5 0 2.83

CI&T presently has a consensus target price of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 21.36%. Perion Network has a consensus target price of $30.83, suggesting a potential upside of 37.90%. Given Perion Network’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than CI&T.

Summary

Perion Network beats CI&T on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

