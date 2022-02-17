Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $54.02. 87,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,416,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

