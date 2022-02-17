Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to announce $142.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.20 million. Civeo posted sales of $133.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $577.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.80 million to $577.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $614.87 million, with estimates ranging from $606.90 million to $622.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Civeo.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $53,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 107,134 shares of company stock worth $2,239,838 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Civeo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 15.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth about $1,806,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Civeo in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.48 million, a PE ratio of -25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.33. Civeo has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

