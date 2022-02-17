CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Up 38.3% in January

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,500 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the January 15th total of 605,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 363.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of CHKGF opened at $6.99 on Thursday. CK Asset has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

