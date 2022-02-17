Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 45.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.