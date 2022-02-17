Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $937.90 million to $1.09 billion. Clean Harbors posted sales of $796.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $97.25 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,449,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 683,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,181,000 after acquiring an additional 354,284 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,206,000 after buying an additional 246,467 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,874,000 after buying an additional 237,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.