Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.02

Shares of Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Clinigen Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

