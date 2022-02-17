Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of CLOV stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 634,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,348,635. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $28.85.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya purchased 1,739,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 155,421 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

