Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.81.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of CLOV stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 634,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,348,635. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $28.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 155,421 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.
