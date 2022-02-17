CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

CNHI stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.68. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

