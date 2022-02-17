Codexis (CDXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Codexis stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.08 and a beta of 1.71. Codexis has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $42.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Codexis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after buying an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Codexis by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Codexis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Codexis by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 45,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Codexis by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

