Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

CDE stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $4.56. 753,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,019. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,972,000 after acquiring an additional 496,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,758,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,834,000 after purchasing an additional 783,187 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,224,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

