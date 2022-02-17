Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $4.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

CDE traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,019. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.50 and a beta of 1.71. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,972,000 after acquiring an additional 496,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Coeur Mining by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,758,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coeur Mining by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,834,000 after purchasing an additional 783,187 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,224,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

