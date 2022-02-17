Cogent Communications (CCOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $65.57 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $56.80 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,220 shares of company stock worth $713,137 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 231,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 59,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.