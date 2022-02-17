Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.88.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.
In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,220 shares of company stock valued at $713,137. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CCOI opened at $65.57 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.
