Coinbase Global (COIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $207.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $162.20 and a one year high of $429.54.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,857 shares of company stock valued at $45,362,480 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 795 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

