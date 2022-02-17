Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $372.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COIN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $14.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.28. 127,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.13. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $162.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $342,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.54, for a total transaction of $1,402,879.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 153,857 shares of company stock worth $45,362,480 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.